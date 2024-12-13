Police appeal after alleged attempted abduction near popular Derbyshire nature reserve
The incident took place on July 17, 2024 between 7.40 am and 8 am in Little Hallam Hill, close to the entrance to the Nutbrook Trail.
Today (Friday, December 13) officers from Ilkeston SNT have launched an appeal to the public to help them with their enquiries.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, as well as any drivers who may have dashcam footage that may have retained any footage from that time.
The man charged with the offence, who remains remanded in prison, is due to appear at trial on January 15.
Anyone who is able to help officers is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods with reference 24*423643:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.