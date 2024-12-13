Police appeal after alleged attempted abduction near popular Derbyshire nature reserve

Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged attempted abduction in Ilkeston.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on July 17, 2024 between 7.40 am and 8 am in Little Hallam Hill, close to the entrance to the Nutbrook Trail.

Today (Friday, December 13) officers from Ilkeston SNT have launched an appeal to the public to help them with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, as well as any drivers who may have dashcam footage that may have retained any footage from that time.

The alleged attempted abduction took place in Little Hallam Hill, close to the entrance to the Nutbrook Trail in Ilkeston.

The man charged with the offence, who remains remanded in prison, is due to appear at trial on January 15.

Anyone who is able to help officers is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods with reference 24*423643:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.