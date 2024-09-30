Police appeal after 12-year-old boy involved in hit-and-run collision in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Police have urged witnesses to come forward after a young boy was involved in a hit-and-run collision.

The incident took place at around 8.00am on Wednesday, September 18 – at the junction of Wilsthorpe Road and Thorseby Road in Long Eaton.

A police spokesperson said: “It saw a silver car collide with a 12-year-old boy. The car then left the scene without stopping. The boy was not seriously physically injured.

“We are very interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed the incident – in particular anyone who is able to identify the car or driver involved.”

Those who may have witnessed the collision are urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*560902:

Facebook – private message /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.