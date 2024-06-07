Police appeal after 10-year-old boy attacked by three boys in Derbyshire park
A 10-year-old boy was in the park next to the Brickyard Cottages, Ashbourne between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Monday, June 3 when he was approached by three older boys and assaulted.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has any information.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*328382:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.