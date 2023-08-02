Police appeal after 10 drain covers stolen from roads in Derbyshire towns

The series of thefts of drain covers occurred in Ilkeston and Long Eaton around Monday, July 24, and officers investigating the incidents are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In Ilkeston one drain cover has gone missing from Furnace Road, while in Long Eaton affected streets include Lodge Road, Lynden Avenue, Wyvern Avenue, Quorndon Crescent, Collingwood Road, Thoresby Road, Grasmere Road, Windermere Road and Laurel Crescent.

Anyone who has any information which can help with police investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*457607, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form