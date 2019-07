Police and the RSPCA carried out a warrant at a site in Chesterfield where they rescued a ‘large number’ of animals.

Officers from Dronfield SNT along with Derbyshire Rural Crime Team descended on the unnamed site today (July 17).

Pic from Wingerworth and Rural Police SNT Facebook page.

An investigation into the welfare of the animals is now underway.

READ MORE: Four released under investigation after woman dies in Derbyshire ‘hit and run’