Police are currently carrying out an investigation at a property in Chesterfield.

Officers and forensics are on Wardgate Way, in Holme Hall.

Police on Wardgate Way, Holme Hall, Chesterfield.

One resident said at one stage there were between three and four police vans and police dogs at the scene and that they have been there since around 10pm last night.

We have asked Derbyshire police for more information.

