Police and firefighters attend as man arrested at Chesterfield hotel on suspicion of possessing explosives

A man has been arrested following an incident at a hotel in Chesterfield, while police enquiries continue.

Officers were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously at the Sandpiper Hotel in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, on December 21.

Eyewitnesses have reported police cars, and fire engines attending the incident.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances. contrary to Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.