Police and firefighters attend as man arrested at Chesterfield hotel on suspicion of possessing explosives
A man has been arrested following an incident at a hotel in Chesterfield, while police enquiries continue.
Officers were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously at the Sandpiper Hotel in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, on December 21.
Eyewitnesses have reported police cars, and fire engines attending the incident.
A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances. contrary to Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.
Officers have now confirmed that nothing at the hotel was found to pose any danger to the public and the man has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.