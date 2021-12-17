Police alert after reports of 'suspicious activity' in Derbyshire

They say homeowners should make sure all windows and doors are locked and any alarms or CCTV cameras are in good working order.

Derbyshire Dales-based PCSO Anthony Boswell said: “This advice comes after two reported incidents of suspicious activity where persons have been captured on CCTV in Grindleford.

"The first incident occurred between 10.30pm and 10.41pm on December 12 when two hooded persons where seen on CCTV going into and coming out of gardens in the Eyam Woodlands area.

"The second incident happened at 6.25pm on December 16 when a male with a coat and hood was sighted climbing over a gate and walking past a window of a property in the Nether Padley area.”