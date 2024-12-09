Plant machinery stolen from business in Derbyshire village
The incident happened sometime between 4 pm on Friday, December 6 and 10.25 am on Sunday, December 7 when a roller was stolen from the site close to Rawson Green and Brickyard Lane.
The roller was later recovered in Mandalay Road, Pleasley in the back of an abandoned white Ford Transit Van.
Police are keen to hear from anyone with information or dash cam footage from Brickyard Lane and Rawson Green during the above times, and anyone in the Mandalay Road area of Pleasley who might have seen the white van on December 7.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact the force on any of the methods below, quoting reference 24*727655.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.