Plans for new police station in Clay Cross announced by Police and Crime Commissioner

The commissioner said: “Following discussions with the Chief Constable, we found that the Clay Cross Police Station is in poor condition and no longer suitable for its operational purpose. We are both keen to retain a strong local police presence in the Clay Cross area as the operational business case show that there is a clear need. To rebuild on the existing site would be expensive. Developing a purpose-built facility on a new site is by far the most economical solution and will eliminate unnecessary relocation and rental costs.”