Plans for new police station in Clay Cross announced by Police and Crime Commissioner
Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster has announced plans to develop a new policing base to serve the communities of Clay Cross.
Subject to planning approval, the new base will replace the town’s existing police station on Pilsley Road.
Negotiations are underway to agree a conditional contract for the site of a former council depot on Bridge Street, with a view to obtaining planning consent. This land is owned by North East Derbyshire District Council
The commissioner said: “Following discussions with the Chief Constable, we found that the Clay Cross Police Station is in poor condition and no longer suitable for its operational purpose. We are both keen to retain a strong local police presence in the Clay Cross area as the operational business case show that there is a clear need. To rebuild on the existing site would be expensive. Developing a purpose-built facility on a new site is by far the most economical solution and will eliminate unnecessary relocation and rental costs.”