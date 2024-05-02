Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a burglary at a property in Eccles Road, Whaley Bridge at 1.20am yesterday (Wednesday, May 1).

At the scene officers found a man in his late teens who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. He is not the owner of the property.

A second man, who is in his teens, was also found with a gunshot wound nearby in the same road. He suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital where he remains. He has also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A third man, who is in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody.

A fourth man, who is in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after the vehicle he was travelling in was stopped on the A6 in the afternoon of Wednesday, May 1. He remains in police custody.

Two scenes remain in place at two houses in Eccles Road and will remain in place for some time while investigations continue.

Eccles Road is currently closed from the junction with Milton Lane and is expected to remain closed for some time.A police spokesman said: “We can now confirm that we had received reports of a burglary at the Eccles Road property on the afternoon of Tuesday 30 April, at around 3.30pm. Officers attended the scene on 30 April and investigations into this incident are ongoing. At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents are linked.”

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, added: “I’d like to thank the local community for all their support during this investigation so far.

“We appreciate the impact that an incident like this can have on communities so we are grateful to all those who have helped during these early stages.

“Officers will remain at the scene today and for some time to come as the investigations continue.

“If anyone does have any information, we’d ask them to please contact us, in confidence, using any of the below methods.”

Website– use online contact form

Facebook– send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call 101

These photos from the scene today show that road closures remain in place, while investigations into the incident continue.

