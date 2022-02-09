Pictured: Nine people wanted in connection with north Derbyshire crimes

4. Jet wash fraud in Alfreton

Police are keen to identify the man in this photo after an elderly man in his 80s was conned out of £600 on November 10. The OAP victim was approached by a man with an Irish accent who offered to jet wash and seal his driveway for £600. However, after contacting the company he thought had completed the work to complain about the job done he was told the company had not completed work in the area on November 10.

Photo: Derbyshire Police