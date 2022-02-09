Pictured: Nine people wanted in connection with north Derbyshire crimes

Offences detectives are investigating include armed robbery, indecent images of children, fraud and assaults.
In one shocking incident two masked robbers armed with knives threatened staff at a Creswell store.
While in another case three different people were assaulted by a male at two different late-night bars in Chesterfield.
Anyone with information which could help locate the individuals should contact police by phoning 101.
1. Armed robbery in Creswell
The image of this robber brandishing a large knife was released following a hold-up at Virk’s Convenience Store in Elmton Road, Creswell. Two masked robbers entered the shop at around 6.10pm on December 9.
The pair threatened staff with large knives and left with bottles of alcohol. A number of cars were in the area at the time the pair made their escape and officers are keen to hear from any drivers who may have dashcam footage of them.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Three assaults in two different Chesterfield late-night venues
This man is sought by police following a number of alleged assaults at two Chesterfield bars in the early hours of December 22.
Two men reported being punched and one man, headbutted, while they were on the dance floor at Waikiki Beach Bar on Church Walk just after midnight.
Another man also reported being assaulted while at Aruba, on Corporation Street, at around 1am. He suffered injuries to his face.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Staveley man wanted in connection with indecent images of children
Police want to speak to this man - Graham Ashby - about allegations of possession of indecent images of children.
Fifty-one-year-old Ashby - previously reported missing from his home in Staveley in June last year - is believed to have travelled to the Bristol area.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Jet wash fraud in Alfreton
Police are keen to identify the man in this photo after an elderly man in his 80s was conned out of £600 on November 10. The OAP victim was approached by a man with an Irish accent who offered to jet wash and seal his driveway for £600.
However, after contacting the company he thought had completed the work to complain about the job done he was told the company had not completed work in the area on November 10.
Photo: Derbyshire Police