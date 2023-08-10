Pictured: Derbyshire criminals jailed for truly bizarre and shocking crimes

3 . James Nash and Richard Cullen

Ham-fisted Chesterfield burglars James Nash, left, and Richard Cullen stole sunglasses, wellies, a DVD player, electrical cables, bottles of alcohol, a security camera, a handbag and three pairs of shoes during a one-night “spree” of attempted raids in the town. Derby Crown Court heard the drug-addled pair tried unsuccessfully to burgle five homes - however they stole the above items from a Land Rover. Recorder Jason MacAdam told them: “I accept that you are not very good at burglary - you were seen on camera and what was taken was hardly of high value.” However, the pair both had a long list of previous convictions. Nash, of no fixed abode, admitted burglary, attempted burglary, theft and theft from a motor vehicle. He was jailed for six years. Cullen, of no fixed abode, admitted attempted burglary, theft and theft from a motor vehicle. He was jailed for four years and six months. Photo: Derbyshire Police