Pictured: Derbyshire criminals jailed for truly bizarre and shocking crimes

Pictured are Derbyshire people put behind bars for half-baked and hare-brained schemes.
Their offences include burglary, assault, affray, fraud and arson.
In one case a respectable Chesterfield businessman torched his accountant’s office in a revenge attack while believing he was paying too much tax.
Another offender with 235 previous offences at the time - used a customer’s car left at the garage where he worked to burgle a cafe.
Derby Crown Court heard he was caught with items such as 24 eggs and 25 cans of fizzy pop.
1. Richard Harrington
Chesterfield businessman Harrington, 44, torched accountant’s office in “revenge attack” while believing he was paying too much tax.
Derby Crown Court heard how Harrington - who owned Dunston Lodge dog kennels at the time - started the fire in an “extremely befuddled” state.
The divorced father-of-two accessed accountant David Potter’s office at Sheepbridge Industrial Estate using a pin code given to him by a female employee who he was in a relationship with.
He was jailed for 12 months suspended for two years and made to pay £425 court costs and £100 compensation. Photo: National World
2. Phillip Mellon
Phillip Mellon junior (pictured) returned with his father Phillip Mellon senior and a baseball bat to a pub after he had been injured in a fight – unaware that police were reviewing CCTV footage on the premises as they arrived.
The pair stormed the Hollingwood Hotel seeking retribution after Mellon Junior returned home “heavily bleeding”.
CCTV footage taken from inside the pub showed pub-goers looking on, attempting to avoid the chaos as it unfolded in front of them.
Police were seen running into the lounge to restrain a “compliant” Mellon senior and a “not so compliant” Mellon Junior.
Mellon junior, of Heath Road, Holmewood, was jailed for 12 months. Mellon senior, of Church Street, Calow, was jailed for eight months suspended for two years. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. James Nash and Richard Cullen
Ham-fisted Chesterfield burglars James Nash, left, and Richard Cullen stole sunglasses, wellies, a DVD player, electrical cables, bottles of alcohol, a security camera, a handbag and three pairs of shoes during a one-night “spree” of attempted raids in the town. Derby Crown Court heard the drug-addled pair tried unsuccessfully to burgle five homes - however they stole the above items from a Land Rover. Recorder Jason MacAdam told them: “I accept that you are not very good at burglary - you were seen on camera and what was taken was hardly of high value.”
However, the pair both had a long list of previous convictions. Nash, of no fixed abode, admitted burglary, attempted burglary, theft and theft from a motor vehicle. He was jailed for six years.
Cullen, of no fixed abode, admitted attempted burglary, theft and theft from a motor vehicle. He was jailed for four years and six months. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Graham Turner
Chesterfield old lag Turner, 61, - who had an “appalling” 235 previous offences at the time - used a customer’s car left at the garage where he worked to burgle a cafe. Derby Crown Court heard he was caught with 24 eggs, 25 cans of fizzy pop, 14 bottles of fizzy pop, a tin of coffee, a money box tin, a first aid kit and two packs of biscuits.
Prosecutor David Eager described Turner as a man of "quite frankly, appalling character".
Turner was jailed for 22 months. Photo: Derbyshire Police