Pictured: CCTV images of people sought by police in connection with Derbyshire incidents

2. Man dies in Chesterfield having suffered serious injuries
Police are keen to trace these two males - one who can be seen riding a bike and the other walking. It is believed they may have seen something which could help detectives investigating the death of a man in Grangewood on November 10. Officers were called to concerns for the safety of a man at around 5.50pm at the bottom of a driveway off Birchwood Crescent near a block of privately rented garages and a large public field.
The man was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries but died shortly after. It is thought the two males in the CCTV image passed by the entrance to the drive just moments before and they may have noticed the man. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. CCTV released following burglaries across Derby, Amber Valley, and the Derbyshire Dales
Officers have released this CCTV image of three men seen near the scene of one of a number of burglaries across Derby, Amber Valley, and the Derbyshire Dales.
The incidents, which have mainly occurred in Quarndon and Belper, have seen thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and designer items stolen.
They took place at the following locations – with offenders either smashing windows or forcing doors at the back of the properties in the late afternoon and evening:
Church Road, Quarndon – 10 November between 5.30pm and 8pm
Two houses in Woodlands Road, Quarndon – 9 November between 4.45pm and 7.20pm
Burley Lane, Quarndon – 25 November at 6.40pm
Summer Lane, Wirksworth – 26 November between 3.20pm and 6.50pm
Sandybrook Close, Ashbourne – between 24 and 26 November
The Nook, Holbrook – 9 November between 5pm and 11pm
Ryknield Road, Belper – between 28 October and 8 November
West Bank Road, Allestree – between 1 November and 3 November
The CCTV image shown here was recovered from the scene of the incident in Burley Lane, Quarndon, on 25 November and shows three men who were in the area at 6.40pm. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Woman suffers broken nose after reportedly being assaulted by two men in Ripley
Officer have released CCTV images of this man in connection with reports of an assault in Ripley.
The incident happened between 3.30am and 4am on Saturday 21 October on Church Street.
A woman suffered a broken nose after reportedly being assaulted by two men. Photo: Derbyshire Police