Pictured: CCTV images of people sought by police in connection with Derbyshire incidents

3 . CCTV released following burglaries across Derby, Amber Valley, and the Derbyshire Dales

Officers have released this CCTV image of three men seen near the scene of one of a number of burglaries across Derby, Amber Valley, and the Derbyshire Dales. The incidents, which have mainly occurred in Quarndon and Belper, have seen thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and designer items stolen. They took place at the following locations – with offenders either smashing windows or forcing doors at the back of the properties in the late afternoon and evening: Church Road, Quarndon – 10 November between 5.30pm and 8pm Two houses in Woodlands Road, Quarndon – 9 November between 4.45pm and 7.20pm Burley Lane, Quarndon – 25 November at 6.40pm Summer Lane, Wirksworth – 26 November between 3.20pm and 6.50pm Sandybrook Close, Ashbourne – between 24 and 26 November The Nook, Holbrook – 9 November between 5pm and 11pm Ryknield Road, Belper – between 28 October and 8 November West Bank Road, Allestree – between 1 November and 3 November The CCTV image shown here was recovered from the scene of the incident in Burley Lane, Quarndon, on 25 November and shows three men who were in the area at 6.40pm. Photo: Derbyshire Police