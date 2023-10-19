Police have launched an appeal in a bid to return stolen items to their owners.

Officers from Derbyshire police have shared a number of photos showing various items found at a property search.

They believe that the items have been stolen and have now launched an appeal in the hope to find the owners.

Anyone who can recognise any of the items below is asked to contact the force via phone at 101 and refer to IN795-181023.

A spokesperson fro Derbyshire Police said: “Please also consider checking the security of your houses, outbuildings, garages and sheds. Please ensure that all windows and doors are locked when you are not home.”

1 . Retro books 'English watercolours daybook' has been found among the items recovered. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Royal family memorabilia A can with images of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has also been found. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Something for music fans An Mp3 player with a cable is also looking for its owner. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales