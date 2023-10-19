News you can trust since 1855
Officers from Derbyshire police have shared a number of photos showing various items found at a property search.Officers from Derbyshire police have shared a number of photos showing various items found at a property search.
Photos show stolen items recovered by police in Derbyshire including watch, retro books and Royal family memorabilia – do you recognise any of them?

Police have launched an appeal in a bid to return stolen items to their owners.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:02 BST

They believe that the items have been stolen and have now launched an appeal in the hope to find the owners.

Anyone who can recognise any of the items below is asked to contact the force via phone at 101 and refer to IN795-181023.

A spokesperson fro Derbyshire Police said: “Please also consider checking the security of your houses, outbuildings, garages and sheds. Please ensure that all windows and doors are locked when you are not home.”

'English watercolours daybook' has been found among the items recovered.

1. Retro books

'English watercolours daybook' has been found among the items recovered. Photo: Derbyshire Police

A can with images of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has also been found.

2. Royal family memorabilia

A can with images of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has also been found. Photo: Derbyshire Police

An Mp3 player with a cable is also looking for its owner.

3. Something for music fans

An Mp3 player with a cable is also looking for its owner. Photo: Derbyshire Police

A fire box was also recovered by officers.

4. An unusual finding

A fire box was also recovered by officers. Photo: Derbyshire Police

