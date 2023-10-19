Photos show stolen items recovered by police in Derbyshire including watch, retro books and Royal family memorabilia – do you recognise any of them?
Police have launched an appeal in a bid to return stolen items to their owners.
Officers from Derbyshire police have shared a number of photos showing various items found at a property search.
They believe that the items have been stolen and have now launched an appeal in the hope to find the owners.
Anyone who can recognise any of the items below is asked to contact the force via phone at 101 and refer to IN795-181023.
A spokesperson fro Derbyshire Police said: “Please also consider checking the security of your houses, outbuildings, garages and sheds. Please ensure that all windows and doors are locked when you are not home.”
