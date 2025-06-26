Photos show illegal traveller encampment set up in Derbyshire town – as police visit site and council issues update

By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:59 BST
These pictures show an illegal traveller encampment that has been established in a Derbyshire town – with a number of caravans having arrived at the site.

Old Bolsover Town Council (OBTC) confirmed yesterday (Thursday, June 26) that an illegal encampment had been set up on Dykes Field, Bolsover – with photos taken from the scene today showing a number of caravans on the site.

A council spokesperson said: “Police have now attended Dykes Field and completed their initial checks and documentation in relation to the unauthorised encampment, and have confirmed that there are 10 adults, seven children and eight vehicles currently on site.

“No animals are present. The group has been compliant and respectful, with no damage or issues reported. They have indicated they may remain for a maximum of three days, but may move on sooner.

“We are working closely with the police and Bolsover District Council to manage the situation. Our Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) will continue to monitor the site and provide support as needed.

“Thank you to all residents for your patience and understanding. We will keep the community updated with any further developments.”

An illegal encampment has been established on Dykes Field, Bolsover.

OBTC have confirmed that Derbyshire Police visited the site of the encampment.

OBTC added that there are 10 adults, seven children and eight vehicles currently on site.

