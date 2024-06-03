The plants were found on Thursday, May 30 after a drug search was conducted at the address following community intelligence about suspicious activity at the factory unit. Officers removed the cannabis plants the following day (May 31).

Sergeant Duffield from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We will always take such information seriously and take positive action.

“As well as being illegal, such activity is also dangerous as very often involves diverting the electricity supply, causing a fire risk to occupants and others in the area.

“We acted quickly on information received from the public and are very grateful for this. Please report any suspicious activity and we will actively enforce and target those individuals responsible”

Anyone who has concerns or information regarding similar activity in their area is asked to contact police using any of the following contact methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

