Photos show 13 people given injunctions and Criminal Behaviour Orders in Chesterfield

The baker’s dozen includes people banned from shops and pubs – as well as stopping others from drinking alcohol in public and using foul and abusive language.

The restrictions are the result of months of work between officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team and staff from the Community Safety Team at Chesterfield Borough Council to target those causing trouble in the town centre.

Sergeant Josh Carter, Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant for Chesterfield said: “Restricting anyone’s freedom is not something that we do lightly – and the injunctions and orders that have been achieved are the end of a significant amount of work to try and help the individuals change their behaviour.

“However, there comes a time when we have to take action and ensure that law abiding members of the community are able to go about their business without having to subject to the kinds of behaviour that we have seen.

“Working closely with our colleagues in Chesterfield Borough Council we are pleased to report that we can take significant action against our worst offenders when it comes to criminal and anti-social behaviour.

“The hard work continues now that we have these restrictions, and we will carry on working with council officers to ensure that if the requirements imposed on these 13 are broken – then they are dealt with in line with the court order they have been given.

“We are also reliant on the public to come forward with information where the requirements have been broken and we would urge anyone with information about any incidents where they have breached the terms to contact the force using any of the methods detailed below – including the name of the person, the time, date, location and manner in which the terms were broken.”

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Chesterfield is a peaceful, safe and secure place to live, work and socialise. We believe everyone should be free from crime, harassment, and unreasonable levels of disturbance.

“Through the great work of our community safety team and the police, we’re doing all we can to make this possible, and stop unwanted behaviours from happening in our community. The action that has been taken against these offenders is a great achievement for the team, and we will continue to work hard to address anti-social behaviour and ensure that Chesterfield remains a safe and welcoming place for all.”

13 people with injunctions and Criminal Behaviour Orders in Chesterfield There 13 people have been handed injunctions and Criminal Behaviour Orders in Chesterfield.

Sean Sissons Sean Sissons has been made the subject of a civil Injunction until August 25, 2025. He risks arrest if he breaches the following conditions of his injunction. He must not drink alcohol or take drugs in a public place. Enter the PSPO area in Chesterfield town centre, use threatening, abusive or offensive language against any person, threaten violence against any person or engage in any activity likely to cause anti-social behaviour.

Leon Daines Leon Daines has been made the subject of a Civil Injunction until April 1, 2025. He risks arrest if he breaches the following conditions of this injunction. He must not beg in any public place, or enter the exclusion zone specified by his PSPO map between 1 pm and 8 am. He must not enter either TC Greggs, McDonalds on Low Pavements, Pavements shopping centre or the Town Hall at any time. He must not enter any shops or establishments in Hasland or Eastwood Park in Hasland, threaten violence against any person, or use abusive, offensive or malicious language or gestures towards any person. He must not engage in any activity deemed to be anti-social behaviour.