The Fundraising Organiser Group at Bolsover Church of England Junior School has been raised money for the development.

The newly-launched project is an area formerly used as home to pigs Smokey and Jet. The pigs have long since gone and the area has been overgrown with weeds ever since.

The new area has seen the 300 square metre site dug out, turfed, a pathway installed and a new summerhouse erected. Arbours and benches have also be installed to create separate reading areas and an outdoor teaching area.

Claire Bailey, headteacher at Bolsover Church of England Junior School, said: “In a world increasingly dominated by screens and technology, fostering a love for reading among children is more crucial than ever. While traditional indoor libraries undoubtedly play a significant role in promoting literacy, the incorporation of the outdoor reading area at Bolsover offers a plethora of additional benefits that are equally important for children's holistic development.“The outdoor reading area will provide a conducive environment for social interaction and collaboration. Unlike traditional library settings, where silence is often enforced, Bolsover's outdoor space will encourage conversation and camaraderie among young readers. Whether sharing stories with friends, discussing plot twists, or simply enjoying each other's company, children will develop essential social skills and build lasting friendships in these relaxed and informal settings."First and foremost, outdoor reading area will provide a refreshing change of scenery from the confines of indoor spaces. The natural environment stimulates children's senses, invigorating their curiosity and imagination. Surrounded by the sights, sounds, and scents of nature, young readers will be transported to worlds beyond the pages of their books, enhancing their engagement with the material and fostering a deeper connection to the stories they read."

The project, which cost £11,630, has been completely funded by the FROG team by organising school discos, bake sales, movie nights, summer and Christmas fairs, Mother's Day and Father's Day sales, stalls at the Bolsover Lantern Parade and Bolsover Gala and other events.

Alana Bowman, former FROG Secretary, said: “It's been a lot of hard work and the team have sacrificed many hours with their families in the quest to raise the money needed for the project, so to see the project coming to fruition is quite emotional for the team! We’re all incredibly proud of what we have achieved.”

Mrs Bailey added: “In essence, Bolsover's reading area will serve as a catalyst for holistic development, nurturing children's minds, bodies, and spirits in equal measure. By providing a dynamic and enriching environment for reading, the reading area will empower children to explore the world around them, cultivate a lifelong love for learning, and become compassionate and engaged members of society.”

