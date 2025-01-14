Officers were called out to reports of an incident in Borrowash yesterday (Monday, January 13) – as it was believed a property was being used for drug dealing.

A large amount of cannabis was found in the property and Erewash Crime Action Group arrested two males at the address.

Both men have been released on bail while officers conduct further enquiries and cannabis has been seized.

PC Ramshaw from the Crime Action Group said: “These arrests and seizure of such a large quantity of cannabis exemplifies outstanding teamwork and represents a significant step toward addressing and removing the issue from the community.”

Anyone who has any information about drug use in their local area is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the following methods.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.