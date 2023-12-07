A Belper man who raped a woman and forced her to have sex with other men while he watched, has been jailed.

The 53-year-old, of Market Place, Belper, was sentenced on 15 November when he was jailed for 12 years and handed restraining orders banning him from having any contact with the women. He must also sign the sex offender’s register for life.

Gary Shaw also sexually assaulted another woman and engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour towards her.

He forced his victims to bravely recount their ordeals after denying the offences – but a jury at Derby Crown Court saw through his lies and after a trial in September found him guilty of rape, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent, controlling and coercive behaviour and sexual assault.

Shaw’s crimes left his victims suffering from anxiety, unable to sleep and feeling frightened.

In a victim impact statement one of the women said: “I’m angry, upset, anxious. It’s horrendous. But I will get through it because he’s not going to put me down.”

Detective Sergeant Alex Hathway, who led the investigation, said: “These two women have been through a horrendous ordeal at the hands of Shaw whose behaviour is nothing short of abhorrent.

“They have both been incredibly brave throughout this case, and I’d like to commend them for their dignity and courage through what has been a long and incredibly difficult process.

“I hope that knowing that Shaw is behind bars for some quite considerable time will now give them the opportunity to begin to move on and rebuild their lives.

“Both women have expressed how much it meant to them to know that they were believed and supported by both the police and the jury. I hope that this case will help encourage anyone who has been the victim of any kind of rape or sexual assault to come forward. We will listen without judgement and support you. It doesn’t matter when the offences took place, we will pursue those who have committed these offences and bring them to justice.”