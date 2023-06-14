Pervert who squirted woman with semen in Chesterfield is jailed for string of horrifying street attacks

A twisted pervert who squirted women with fake and real semen he hid in mayonnaise bottles has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Willbert Mukori committed 16 offences of sexual assault against 12 women, often travelling hundreds of miles to prey on his victims while on bail for earlier offences and committed his first offence in Chesterfield in 2006. He committed 15 more offences in Birmingham between August 2021 and last September

The 26-year-old "got a thrill" from throwing semen-like substances onto the bottoms of his victims who were mostly students wearing "figure-hugging" gym gear, a court heard.

Mukori, of Kingstanding, was jailed for four-and-a-half-years with a four-year extension to his licence period.

Sentencing him at Birmingham Crown Court , Judge Paul Farrer KC said: "Through watching pornography you realised that you experienced a sexual thrill from watching semen or pseudo semen being deposited on women without their consent. You decided you wanted to experience this for yourself as a means of gaining sexual gratification.

"It is against that background that you carried out a campaign of sexual assaults committed against lone women. On each occasion you travelled some miles from your home.

"You remained in the area for many hours looking for potential victims. Your attacks were carried out by coming up close behind your victim and then squirting Arabic gum on to their bottoms. Some victims did not realise they had been attacked until they discovered the liquid on their clothes.

"Others noticed you following them and became anxious and sometimes scared. Victims believed it to be semen and felt violated as a result. Your offending was brazen.

"You are a predatory sex offender who targeted loan women as a means of compensating for your frustration and feelings of sexual inadequacy."

Andrew Wallace, prosecuting, said: "This defendant has a very disturbing sexual perversion, the sight or thought of expressing his semen or pseudo semen on to the bottoms of young females without their knowledge or consent.

“The first matter occurred in 2016 in Chesterfield in which the defendant used his own semen. She immediately thought it was semen because of the smell and thought he must have masturbated on her back side. The other matters involved a prepared substance he squirted from a bottle, made to look like semen.”

Willbert Mukori's car was searched on his arrest and officer found a sqeezy bottle, hidden inside a shoebox - The bottle was filled with a liquid that had a similar appearance to semen.

West Midlands Police say they believe Mukori may have attacked other women and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Suzanna Doidge said: “These sexual offences targeted young women who were selected by Mukori based on their appearance and attire, some who were repeatedly targeted.“He was careful, methodical and planned. His offending spans over seven years and although there appears to be a gap in his offending I believe that there may be other victims out there who haven’t come forward. This is such an unusual case. The collective harassment of these female students along with repeat victimisation is concerning.

"We have a perpetrator who has repeatedly executed an unconsented pattern of behaviour over the course of seven years, who, whilst on police bail was re-arrested and found in possession of equipment to assist him in continuing to offend."