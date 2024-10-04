Person with zombie knife hides in Derbyshire park before escaping police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A person carrying a zombie knife has been seen in a park in Heanor.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened when officers from Heanor and Langley Mill Police SNT were out on foot patrols, targeting drug dealing hotspots around Heanor on Wednesday, October 2.

Officers spotted a person acting suspiciously in a hidden area in woodlands in Heanor Memorial Park. When they went to approach the person, the individual quickly fled the area leaving behind a zombie knife as well as multiple other items including their phone.

The knife and the phone have been seized by officers and taken for further examination. Police enquiries are ongoing.