Person with zombie knife hides in Derbyshire park before escaping police
A person carrying a zombie knife has been seen in a park in Heanor.
The incident happened when officers from Heanor and Langley Mill Police SNT were out on foot patrols, targeting drug dealing hotspots around Heanor on Wednesday, October 2.
Officers spotted a person acting suspiciously in a hidden area in woodlands in Heanor Memorial Park. When they went to approach the person, the individual quickly fled the area leaving behind a zombie knife as well as multiple other items including their phone.
The knife and the phone have been seized by officers and taken for further examination. Police enquiries are ongoing.