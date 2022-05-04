People wanted over Derbyshire crimes - including assault, theft and robbery

Crimes under investigation include include assault, theft and robbery.
During one nasty Chesterfield town centre incident in the early hours of the morning a man was kicked and punched – receiving “serious” injuries.
If you can help identify those shown in the images contact police via the following methods:
1. Man sustains head injuries during pub assault
Officers investigating an assault at a pub in Alfreton are asking for help to identify the two men pictured here. A man in his 20s was assaulted by a group of men leaving him with head injuries.
The incident occurred at around 10.45pm at the King Alfred pub in High Street on April 2.
Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Man kicked and punched during "serious" assault
Officers need to identify the two men pictured here after a serious assault in Chesterfield town centre during which a man was punched and kicked.
The incident occurred at around 4.30am on April 3 in Holywell Street close to the Donut Roundabout.
The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital with significant injuries to his leg and shoulder.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Grimsby fan in his 30s suffers serious head injury during Chesterfield FC brawl
Officers are appealing for help identifying the man pictured in connection with disorder during the Chesterfield FC v Grimsby Town FC match.
A serious assault occurred during the game at around 4pm at the Donkey Derby near to the ground. A Grimsby fan in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury during the disturbance which involved a number of fans from both clubs.
The man pictured was in the Donkey Derby prior to the incident and investigating officers want to speak to him.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Quad bike stolen
The quad bike pictured here was stolen from an outbuilding at a business on Sheffield Road, Unstone, sometime between 3pm and 6pm on March 16.
Two men and a silver-coloured car - possibly a Volkswagen Golf - were seen in the area around the time and we are keen to trace them.
Photo: Derbyshire Police