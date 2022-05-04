People wanted over Derbyshire crimes - including assault, theft and robbery

3. Grimsby fan in his 30s suffers serious head injury during Chesterfield FC brawl

Officers are appealing for help identifying the man pictured in connection with disorder during the Chesterfield FC v Grimsby Town FC match. A serious assault occurred during the game at around 4pm at the Donkey Derby near to the ground. A Grimsby fan in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury during the disturbance which involved a number of fans from both clubs. The man pictured was in the Donkey Derby prior to the incident and investigating officers want to speak to him.

Photo: Derbyshire Police