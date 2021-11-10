People wanted by police in connection with north Derbyshire crimes

2. Assault

Officers need to trace these two men in connection with a violent assault in Chesterfield. At around 4am on Sunday October 10 a 39-year-old man was assaulted in Holywell Street outside Vibe Bar. He was punched and then kicked to the head when he fell to the floor. Police say a woman may have witnessed what happened but has yet to speak to the police. She had long dark hair and wore a stripy top - she waited to speak to officers at the scene but left before officers were able to talk to her. There was a queue of people waiting to get into Vibe at the time and there may be witnesses who have yet to come forward.

Photo: Derbyshire Police