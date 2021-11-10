People wanted by police in connection with north Derbyshire crimes

Police have released their images in the hunt for more information to bring those responsible to justice.
Officers help they can help shed light on various crimes - including assaults, burglaries, thefts, racial abuse and exposure.
If you have any information which could help police please contact them via the following means:
*Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
*Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
*Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org
1. People wanted in connection with north Derbyshire crimes
Police have released images of people they hope can help with their enquiries
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Assault
Officers need to trace these two men in connection with a violent assault in Chesterfield.
At around 4am on Sunday October 10 a 39-year-old man was assaulted in Holywell Street outside Vibe Bar. He was punched and then kicked to the head when he fell to the floor. Police say a woman may have witnessed what happened but has yet to speak to the police.
She had long dark hair and wore a stripy top - she waited to speak to officers at the scene but left before officers were able to talk to her.
There was a queue of people waiting to get into Vibe at the time and there may be witnesses who have yet to come forward.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Attempted burglary
Police say this man was in the area of Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, when two businesses there were victims of criminal damage and an attempted burglary.
Officers are keen to him in relation to the incidents.
The premises were targeted overnight between 5.30pm on August 17 and 8am the following day.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Exposure
Police hope the man pictured here can help with their enquiries concerning an incident on Kinder Scout - where a man allegedly exposed himself to a walker.
The incident happened around 11.15am on July 21 on a path between Barber Booth and Upper Booth.
Photo: Debyshire Police