Pensioner jailed for 14 years after sexually assaulting vulnerable Derbyshire girl multiple times

A pensioner has been jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of seriously sexually assaulting a vulnerable young girl on multiple occasions earlier this year.

Roger Anderson, formerly of Ravensdale Road, Dronfield Woodhouse, was described by the judge during sentencing as a very dangerous man’ after forcing his victim through an eight-day trial.

But the jury at Derby Crown Court took just two hours to return a guilty verdict on 14 charges – 12 counts of sexual assault, one count of messaging for a sexual purpose to a child under 16, and harassment of the girl’s carer.

Jailing the 76-year-old, who refused to enter the court, Recorder Graham Huston said: “You have a sick and warped mindset. You had not a thought for the victim and the serious consequences of your actions are incalculable. You sought to blame the child and no sentence will ever be sufficient. You are a very dangerous man.”

Roger Anderson, 76, formerly of Ravensdale Road, Dronfield Woodhouse has been found guilty of 14 charges – 12 counts of sexual assault, one count of messaging for a sexual purpose to a child under 16, and harassment of the girl’s carer. (Photo courtesy of Derbyshire Police)

Detective Constable Jodi Wood, who led the investigation into Anderson’s offending said: “The crimes that Roger Anderson committed are beyond comprehension. Not only did he force his victim through a trial in the face of overwhelming evidence, but he actively tried to blame her for the offences which he committed against her.

“The judge understood the risk that Anderson poses to the public and imposed a special custodial sentence due to the concern about his offending. I welcome that sentence and hope that seeing him behind bars allows the victim and her family to continue the process of moving on from these most awful events.”

Detective Sergeant Sophie Draycott, who oversaw the investigation, said: “My sincere hope is that, out of this horrendous case, that others who may be victims of similar crimes have the confidence to come forward and report them. We will take you seriously, we will support you and we will pursue those who have committed these offences and bring them to justice.”

