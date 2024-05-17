Pensioner dies after serious collision with bus in Derbyshire town, as investigations ongoing
Officers were called to a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a bus in Chapel Street in Belper at around 11am on Tuesday, May 14.
The road was closed by officers and motorists were advised to avoid the area.
The pedestrian, a woman in her seventies, suffered serious, life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital.
Today Derbyshire police confirmed that she died on Wednesday, May 15.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Her family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”
Investigations into the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it or has any dashcam footage.
Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*282028:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.