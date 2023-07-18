Derbyshire Officers believe that some of that negativity that they have been experiencing for the last few weeks may come from confusion around how the role of a PCSO is different to that of a police constable.

A PCSO role was introduced by the Police Reform Act on July 24, 2022 as a part of safer neighbourhood teams. PCSOs, among other members of safer neighbourhood teams, have varying priorities. One of the biggest priorities they work towards is engagement. They aim to be available to all elements of the local community trhough running engagement events at a variety of places from schools to cafes.

Based in local areas, PCSOs provide a crucial police presence. Primarily through targeted visible patrol, they deter anti-social behaviour, provide reassurance, gather intelligence and work with businesses, schools and partnership agencies to help protect our communities. PCSOs have an in-depth knowledge of their local areas, and their familiarity with the public can help diffuse potentially threatening scenarios and alleviate tensions.

