News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

PCSOs ‘play a critical role in keeping our communities safe’ – say police following rise in negativity towards Derbyshire officers

Over the past few weeks officers have seen a rise in the negativity towards the PCSOs, particularly over social media.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:09 BST

Derbyshire Officers believe that some of that negativity that they have been experiencing for the last few weeks may come from confusion around how the role of a PCSO is different to that of a police constable.

A PCSO role was introduced by the Police Reform Act on July 24, 2022 as a part of safer neighbourhood teams. PCSOs, among other members of safer neighbourhood teams, have varying priorities. One of the biggest priorities they work towards is engagement. They aim to be available to all elements of the local community trhough running engagement events at a variety of places from schools to cafes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based in local areas, PCSOs provide a crucial police presence. Primarily through targeted visible patrol, they deter anti-social behaviour, provide reassurance, gather intelligence and work with businesses, schools and partnership agencies to help protect our communities. PCSOs have an in-depth knowledge of their local areas, and their familiarity with the public can help diffuse potentially threatening scenarios and alleviate tensions.

Derbyshire Officers believe that some of that negativity that they have been experiencing for the last few weeks may come from confusion around how a PCSO‘s role is different to that of a police constable. A PCSO role was introduced by the Police Reform Act on July 24, 2022 as a part of safer neighbourhood teams. PCSOs, among other members of safer neighbourhood teams, have varying priorities. One of the biggest priorities they work towards is engagement with local communitites.Derbyshire Officers believe that some of that negativity that they have been experiencing for the last few weeks may come from confusion around how a PCSO‘s role is different to that of a police constable. A PCSO role was introduced by the Police Reform Act on July 24, 2022 as a part of safer neighbourhood teams. PCSOs, among other members of safer neighbourhood teams, have varying priorities. One of the biggest priorities they work towards is engagement with local communitites.
Derbyshire Officers believe that some of that negativity that they have been experiencing for the last few weeks may come from confusion around how a PCSO‘s role is different to that of a police constable. A PCSO role was introduced by the Police Reform Act on July 24, 2022 as a part of safer neighbourhood teams. PCSOs, among other members of safer neighbourhood teams, have varying priorities. One of the biggest priorities they work towards is engagement with local communitites.
Most Popular

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster, said: “PCSOs play a critical role in keeping our communities safe often bringing in valuable intelligence that can lead to the apprehension of criminals. They also play a major role in our partnership working programme with regards to anti-social behaviour and Road Safety for example, working with schools, local community groups and local councillors to find long term solutions to very local issues.”