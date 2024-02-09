Partnership with bus provider launched to encourage more car-free journeys into Peak District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisations will work together to highlight the benefits of travelling by bus and promote car-free days out – giving visitors a practical way to save money, reduce their carbon footprint, and do their bit to protect local landscapes at the same time.

Visit Peak District & Derbyshire’s Strategic Partners is an influential network of key tourism-related businesses who share its core aims to grow the value of the area’s visitor economy and build a brighter, more sustainable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We are really excited to be partnering with Visit Peak District & Derbyshire to promote bus travel to the fantastic tourist attractions in the area, reducing the pressure caused by cars and congestion on the local environment.

Visit Peak District & Derbyshire has announced a new Partnership with Stagecoach as part of its mission to encourage visitors to go ‘car-free’.

“Buses in our network such as the Peak Sightseer open top bus, the X17 and the 65 make visiting the Peak District more accessible and affordable and have proven to boost the local economy through an increased number of tourists.

“We look forward to working with the team at Visit Peak District & Derbyshire to encourage more people to opt for sustainable methods of travel and enjoy a car-free day out in the countryside.”

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “We are delighted to announce our Strategic Partnership with Stagecoach, a company that shares our commitment to encouraging car-free travel for visitors and residents alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Strategic Partners are a core network of organisations who want to support us in our role as one of England’s leading LVEPs, growing the value of the county’s tourism sector in a sustainable way.

“Stagecoach’s buses offer an easy and accessible way to reach and enjoy the historic landmarks of our destination and the glorious scenery of Britain’s original National Park. As well as supporting the strategic aims highlighted in our Sustainable Tourism Action Plan, partnerships such as this will help to lessen the impact of cars on fragile locations, reducing congestion and pollution and helping us develop more sustainable travel choices for those who live, work and visit here.”

The Strategic Partnership strengthens Visit Peak District & Derbyshire’s long-term mission to encourage more visitors to choose sustainable transport methods, and the organisations will work together to produce ‘car-free’ content and itineraries that encourage both tourists and residents to enjoy all the area has to offer without increasing pollution and congestion in towns, villages and the countryside.

The news follows the launch of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire’s Sustainable Tourism Action Plan, which has been produced in partnership with local stakeholders including the Peak District National Park Authority and the National Forest and sets out the destination’s vision to lead the way in green tourism, active travel and transport connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tourism contributed £2.59bn to the Peak District and Derbyshire’s economy in 2022, supporting thousands of jobs and driving prosperity in local communities.

Stagecoach joins existing Strategic Partners Northern, Breedon Group, the Institute of Quarrying and Severn Trent.