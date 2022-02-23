Police urge parents to ‘educate your children about right from wrong’ after anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire town

The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they were forced to stop two children today due to their behaviour.

An SNT spokesperson said: “One child was swerving his push bike in the road as cars were oncoming- safety advice given. One child was trying to damage a tree- child educated on behaviour.

“Parents, please engage and educate your children about right from wrong so that everyone can enjoy the half term period.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents are being encouraged to engage with their kids about how to act over the half term.

Officers from the Shirebrook SNT said any incidents can be reported using the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101, or 999 in an emergency