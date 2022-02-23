Police urge parents to ‘educate your children about right from wrong’ after anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire town
Police have asked parents to talk to their children about their actions following two incidents of anti-social behaviour in a Derbyshire town.
The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they were forced to stop two children today due to their behaviour.
An SNT spokesperson said: “One child was swerving his push bike in the road as cars were oncoming- safety advice given. One child was trying to damage a tree- child educated on behaviour.
“Parents, please engage and educate your children about right from wrong so that everyone can enjoy the half term period.”
