Pair slapped with criminal behaviour orders as police work to tackle anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield town centre

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 16:19 BST
Two men have been hit with criminal behaviour orders as officers aim to cut anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield – with one banned from entering the town centre entirely.

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood team have issued criminal behaviour orders (CBO) to a pair of men in Chesterfield.

Connor Charlesworth’s CBO is active until August 13 2027, and he risks arrest if he enters any Co-op store in Derbyshire or any shop within Chesterfield town centre.

Christopher Stevenson’s CBO is in place until May 13 2027. He also risks being brought into custody if he breaches any of the CBO’s conditions – which include possessing an open vessel of alcohol in a public place within Chesterfield.

Stevenson is banned from entering Chesterfield town centre, other than to attend solicitor, banking, probation or medical appointments – and cannot enter the Anna Local Express store at St Augustine’s Drive, Chesterfield.

Christopher Stevenson and Connor Charlesworth.

1. Untitled.jpg

Christopher Stevenson and Connor Charlesworth. Photo: Derbyshire police

