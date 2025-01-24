Pair sentenced for theft and breaching bail conditions by entering Derbyshire – after driver attempted to flee from police
On Monday, January 20, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted a vehicle travelling through Matlock.
A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stopped on Matlock Road at Whatstandwell. Both the driver and passenger had court bail conditions not to be in Derbyshire.
“Both were detained under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, and a large quantity of sprits and chocolates were found hidden in the vehicle.
“The driver had other ideas and managed to make off on foot, even avoiding the police helicopter, but not for long – as he was detained a short while later in Ripley.
“George-Iulian Guresu, 33, of Reginald Road, Birmingham, was charged with shop theft in Matlock, resisting a constable in the execution of his duties and breaching his court bail conditions. He was remanded into custody and appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court, where he was jailed for a total of 26 weeks and received a fine.
“Elena-Gabriela Stanciu, 28, of Stirling Road, Birmingham was charged with shop theft in Matlock and breaching her court bail conditions. She was remanded into custody and appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court, where she received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.”