Pair jailed after causing “misery for shop workers” during Derbyshire crime spree

Euton Rook and Lauren Sampson targeted major supermarkets, including Aldi, ASDA, Sainsburys Local and Tesco, over a three-month period between November 2024 and January 2025.

The duo were spotted hiding numerous products in bags, and concealed within their clothing, before leaving without paying at shops across Derby, Spondon, Swadlincote and Long Eaton.

They stole items ranging from joints of meat and chocolates to washing products and alcohol, all worth more than £2,000 in total.

Rook, of no fixed abode, admitted 19 thefts and one attempted theft. Sampson, of no fixed abode, admitted 18 thefts and one attempted theft.

Rook, 41, was jailed for eight months and Sampson, 37, for five months during a sentencing hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, January 18.

Police Constable Damian Swierczek said: “Rook and Sampson caused misery for shop workers across the area during their crimes and we are pleased to see that they have now been locked up.

“I want to pay tribute to the members of staff at those supermarkets and shops who worked with us in order to bring Rook and Sampson to justice.

“Let this be a lesson to anyone thinking about shoplifting – you will be caught and could face a prison sentence.”

1 . Pair jailed after series of thefts Rook was jailed for eight months. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales