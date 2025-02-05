Pair arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police stop car in Derbyshire town
On Monday, February 3, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle on Mansfield Road in Heanor – detaining the occupants for a stop-search.
A team spokesperson said: “Inside the vehicle, a large bin bag containing suspected cannabis – a Class B drug – was located.
“A 45-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis. The driver was also drugs tested at the roadside, which resulted in a positive indication for cocaine. He was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
“The vehicle was seized and the two people have since been bailed with strict conditions not to enter the county, pending further enquiries.”