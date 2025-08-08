Pair arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer after domestic incident in Derbyshire

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after a domestic incident broke out in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a domestic incident at Station Road, Whitwell in the early hours of August 3.

A force spokesperson said: “A man and woman, both in their 30s were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.”

A spokesperson for the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team added: “We understand that recent police activity in the Station Road area of Whitwell during the early hours of August 3 may have caused concern among residents.

“We want to reassure you that the incident has been safely resolved, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Officers responded swiftly and professionally to ensure the safety of everyone involved. We are grateful for the community’s cooperation and understanding during this time.”