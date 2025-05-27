Pair arrested in Derbyshire after police search uncovers large amount of drugs inside car – with cannabis grow discovered at property
Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle in Langley Mill on Wednesday, May 21 – after receiving intelligence linking it to the supply of drugs.
A team spokesperson said: “Two males, aged 60 and 47, were detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act for a stop search.
“During the stop search, officers seized a large quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs. The driver was also identified as a disqualified driver, resulting in the vehicle being seized.
“The two males were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.
“A search was conducted at a property linked to the males, which revealed a cannabis grow and a large quantity of further drugs and weapons.
“The electricity to the property was bypassed, posing a fire hazard to the adjoining properties. National Grid attended the scene to disconnect the property and make it safe.”