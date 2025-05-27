Two men were arrested in Derbyshire after police searched their car and discovered a “large quantity” of drugs – with officers also uncovering a cannabis grow and weapons at a property linked to the pair.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle in Langley Mill on Wednesday, May 21 – after receiving intelligence linking it to the supply of drugs.

A team spokesperson said: “Two males, aged 60 and 47, were detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act for a stop search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the stop search, officers seized a large quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs. The driver was also identified as a disqualified driver, resulting in the vehicle being seized.

Two men were taken into custody by officers.

“The two males were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

“A search was conducted at a property linked to the males, which revealed a cannabis grow and a large quantity of further drugs and weapons.

“The electricity to the property was bypassed, posing a fire hazard to the adjoining properties. National Grid attended the scene to disconnect the property and make it safe.”