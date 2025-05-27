Pair arrested in Derbyshire after police search uncovers large amount of drugs inside car – with cannabis grow discovered at property

Two men were arrested in Derbyshire after police searched their car and discovered a “large quantity” of drugs – with officers also uncovering a cannabis grow and weapons at a property linked to the pair.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle in Langley Mill on Wednesday, May 21 – after receiving intelligence linking it to the supply of drugs.

A team spokesperson said: “Two males, aged 60 and 47, were detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act for a stop search.

“During the stop search, officers seized a large quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs. The driver was also identified as a disqualified driver, resulting in the vehicle being seized.

Two men were taken into custody by officers.

“The two males were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

“A search was conducted at a property linked to the males, which revealed a cannabis grow and a large quantity of further drugs and weapons.

“The electricity to the property was bypassed, posing a fire hazard to the adjoining properties. National Grid attended the scene to disconnect the property and make it safe.”

