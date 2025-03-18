Pair arrested in connection with theft and violent threats towards staff at businesses in Derbyshire town
Last week, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested two men in connection with reports of theft and violent threats made towards staff at businesses in Matlock town centre.
A team spokesperson said: “Two males were reported for theft and threats of violence to local business staff in Matlock town centre. Enquiries were conducted and both males were identified by officers.
“High-visibility patrols were conducted by the Safer Neighbourhood Team, and both males were found and successfully detained. With the assistance of your local SNT officers and response officers, both males were then arrested and transported to custody.
“Both males were also identified for begging in the area, so have been issued with a Community Protection Warning with conditions to prevent further complaints.”