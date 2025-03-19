Pair arrested in Chesterfield after being detained with help from members of the public – as police seize drugs and money
Police arrested two men in Chesterfield after members of the public stepped in to help ensure they were detained – with officers seizing drugs and money following a vehicle stop.
On March 12, Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle on Ulverston Road in Newbold, Chesterfield.
A team spokesperson said: “With help from the public, two males were detained and a large amount of class A drugs, money and phones were seized.
“Both males have since been charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply – and are currently in prison awaiting trial.”