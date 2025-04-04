Pair arrested in Chesterfield after attempt to evade police leads to car crash and drugs seized - as Traffic Cops cameras capture incident

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police arrested two people in Chesterfield after their efforts to evade officers ended with a car crash – with drugs seized by officers.

On Monday, March 31, two people were arrested by officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team.

A team spokesperson said: “Two individuals were arrested for drugs offences after a vehicle tried to lose police in Newbold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The vehicle turned onto St Johns Road and started to slow down as the driver jumped into the back seat, before crashing into a parked vehicle.

Officers took two individuals into custody.Officers took two individuals into custody.
Officers took two individuals into custody.

“Police seized phones, cash and a large amount of class B drugs. The driver was also arrested for driving without the correct documents.”

They added: “Plus the Traffic Cops camera turned up so look out for us in the upcoming season.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice