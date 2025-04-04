Pair arrested in Chesterfield after attempt to evade police leads to car crash and drugs seized - as Traffic Cops cameras capture incident
On Monday, March 31, two people were arrested by officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team.
A team spokesperson said: “Two individuals were arrested for drugs offences after a vehicle tried to lose police in Newbold.
“The vehicle turned onto St Johns Road and started to slow down as the driver jumped into the back seat, before crashing into a parked vehicle.
“Police seized phones, cash and a large amount of class B drugs. The driver was also arrested for driving without the correct documents.”
They added: “Plus the Traffic Cops camera turned up so look out for us in the upcoming season.”