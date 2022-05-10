Pair arrested after nine fires reported in Derbyshire town in just one hour

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the fires in Heanor, in the Amber Valley, between 4.07am and 5.07am this morning (Tuesday, May 10).

Members of the Community Safety Partnership will be in Heanor Market Place from 10am-1pm hours on Thursday, May 12 to speak to anyone who has concerns about the spate of fires.

Firefighters tackled nine separate blazes in the space of just one hour today in a Derbyshire town.

Fire service group manager Lee Williams said: “We know people living in the Heanor area will be concerned following the attendance of fire crews at nine separate fires in the early hours of this morning.

“Through the community safety partnership, we are working with our partners as a matter of priority to tackle anti-social behaviour in Heanor.”

Detective Inspector Lyndsey Curtis, from Derbyshire police, said: “We would like to offer reassurance to the residents of Heanor that an investigation is underway into these incidents and that two people – a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman – have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

“The pair remain in police custody and detectives’ enquiries are ongoing.

“We are very keen to hear from anyone who has private CCTV installed in the areas of Park Street, Nelson Street, Kingsway, Broadway, Stainsby Avenue and Ilkeston Road.

“Equally, anyone driving in the area between 4am and 5am this morning who has dash cam installed is asked to check their footage.

“Anyone with information, or anyone who has noticed fire damage to their property which has not yet been reported to police, should contact us quoting reference 22*264866.”

The fires attended were on Park Street, Nelson Street, Kingsway, Broadway, Stainsby Avenue and Ilkeston Road. The incidents including building fires, wheelie bins ablaze, vehicle fires and a garden gate on fire.

