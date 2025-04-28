Pair arrested after money stolen from donation box at church in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 09:55 BST
Police have arrested two people after an incident at a Derbyshire church where a donation box was broken into – with money and food being stolen from the site.

On Saturday, April 26, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested two people on suspicion of theft – in connection with an incident that occurred last week at St Giles Church, Matlock.

A team spokesperson said: “During this theft, the church's donation box was broken into and the money taken. The kitchen for the church had multiple food items stolen from their cupboards that were meant for the community.

“Thanks to close communication with the church staff and CCTV that was provided, alongside a sprinkle of local knowledge from our officers, we were able to identify and arrest the two males suspected to have committed the theft and damage of church property.

Police arrested two people in connection with the theft.

“We understand how deeply this incident can impact the community, especially those connected to the church. We want to assure you that crimes against places of worship are taken very seriously, and we are committed to resolving the issues as soon as we can. We appreciate the continued support and vigilance of our residents.”

