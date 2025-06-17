Pair arrested after drugs raid uncovers 170 cannabis plants at Derbyshire property
Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted an intelligence-led vehicle stop on Lower Dunstead Road, Langley Mill – which led to the discovery of a cannabis grow at a nearby property.
A team spokesperson said: “During the stop, which took place on Monday, June 9, the driver was searched. A quantity of Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized. He was also found to be a disqualified driver and had failed a roadside drug test.
“Upon entering a nearby property that the driver had exited, officers discovered a cannabis grow and found a second male inside.
A 36-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of the following offences: Driving whilst disqualified Driving without third-party insurance Driving whilst over a specified drug limit Cultivating cannabis plants (a Class B drug) Abstracting electricity Possessing Class A drugs.
A 22-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of: Cultivating cannabis plants (a Class B drug) Abstracting electricity Immigration offences
“Over 170 cannabis plants were discovered across multiple growing rooms. The electricity to the property had been bypassed, posing a significant fire risk to the occupants and neighbouring properties. The vehicle was seized for being used in crime.”
Sergeant Brooks, from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team, added: “As a team we will continue to disrupt the supply of illicit drugs and we will relentlessly pursue and prosecute anyone involved in drug-related crime. We know that organised crime groups involved in cannabis production are also linked to other serious crimes, including modern slavery and exploitation.”