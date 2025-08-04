Pair arrested after crash along busy Derbyshire A-road that left man in hospital with serious injuries
Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into a serious collision along the A52 in Derby at 8.00pm yesterday (Sunday, August 3).
The incident, involving two blue BMWs, occurred on the eastbound carriageway of the A52 Brian Clough Way in Derby – between Pentagon Island and Wyvern Way.
A force spokesperson said: “One man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains. Two men, aged 17 and 22, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, travelling on either the east or westbound carriage, who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage.”
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000455366:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.