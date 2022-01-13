Paedophile guilty of sex crimes against children in Chesterfield
A former Chesterfield man has been found guilty of committing sexual crimes against children.
Nigel Pettitt, 54, was found guilty at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, January 11 of 11 counts, including sexual assault and two counts of rape.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said the crimes happened ‘over several years in the Chesterfield area’.
Pettitt, formerly of Holmeport Mews, in Chesterfield, had denied the offences but was found guilty following a trial.
The force spokesperson added: “He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court in March.”
