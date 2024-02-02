Owners warned after reports of dogs being let off leads at cemetery in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes after Old Bolsover Town Council has received reports of dogs being let off their leads in the cemetery at Oxcroft Lane.

Bolsover District Council has extended the Dog Management Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for another three-years until October 26 2026, which has been put into place to help enforce responsible dog ownership in public spaces. This includes a requirement to keep dogs on a lead at all times on public roads and pavements, pedestrianised areas, churchyards and cemeteries.

The Order, which is exempt for assistance dogs, includes the following requirements for dog owners:

Owners were warned that they could face fines for failing to adhere to the PSPO.

Remove your dogs’ poo immediately from all public places across the whole District.

Keep dogs out of all children’s play areas, multi-use games areas and gym equipment zones (apart from owners with assisted dogs).

Keep your dogs on a lead on public roads and pavements, pedestrianised areas, churchyards and cemeteries at all times.

Have no more than six dogs under your control at any one time.

You must, whilst you are in charge of a dog, carry appropriate bag(s) or receptacles to remove their dog poo.