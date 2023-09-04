Owen Fairclough: Derbyshire man arrested as murder investigation continues
Officers investigating the alleged murder of Owen Fairclough in Breaston have made a further arrest.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
A murder investigation was launched after the body of Owen Fairclough was found on a path near Risley Lane after 7PM on Friday, June 23.
A 27-year-old man from Derbyshire was arrested on Friday, September 1 on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on bail while investigations continue.
Three men, who had previously been charged with the murder of Mr Fairclough, remain remanded in prison, and will next appear at Derby Crown Court in October.