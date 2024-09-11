Over six times more crime in Chesterfield's worst-hit area, police figures show

The latest Derbyshire Constabulary data shows Staveley – a policing area comprised of Mastin Moor, Woodthorpe and part of Staveley – had just 32 crimes reported in July.

However

Dunston, Moor and St Helen's – made up of Sheepbridge, Newbold and parts of Whittington Moor – saw 194 crimes reported, over six times as many.

Data available via the police.uk website shows in July there were 1,014 reported crimes across all the Chesterfield policing areas.

The most frequently-occurring offences are antisocial behaviour, violence and sexual offences and criminal damage and arson.

However, the figures also include burglary, vehicle crime, theft, drugs and public order.