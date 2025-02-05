Only four per cent of rape and sexual offences reported to Derbyshire Police in last year resulted in charge, figures show

Just four per cent of rape and sexual offences reported to Derbyshire Police in the last year resulted in a charge, new figures show.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shocking statistics reveal more than 3,500 rape and sexual offences have been reported to Derbyshire Police in the last year, but just four per cent resulted in a charge – while the most common age group for victims was under 18.

A Freedom of Information request by Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice (SACA) showed between September 2023 and 2024 a total of 3,521 offences were reported to the force but just 136 resulted in a charge. The most common sexual offence reported to Derbyshire Police in the last year was sexual assault on a female, of which there were 820 logged by the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over was the second most common offence with 801 reported – while the third highest number of recorded sexual offences was engaging in sexual communication with a child, of which there were 208 reported to Derbyshire Police in the last year. According to the force, the majority of rape and sexual offence victims and suspects were under the age of 18.

Just four per cent of rape and sexual offences reported to Derbyshire Police in the last year resulted in a charge, new figures show.

The latest figures from the Home Office show nearly 1.9m violent or sexual crimes in England and Wales were closed without a suspect being caught or charged in the year to June 2024 - about 89 per cent of all offences given an outcome.

Minister Jess Phillips said: “It is completely unacceptable that fewer and fewer violent and sexual crimes are being solved, with more victims being let down time and time again. The severity of these numbers prove why violence against women and girls is a national emergency and that is why we have set out our unprecedented mission to halve it in a decade.”

Commenting on the Derbyshire figures, Detective Chief Inspector Carl Chetwyn said the force was “dedicated to thoroughly investigating every report we receive”, adding: “Sexual offences are devastating crimes that have a profound and lasting impact on victims, and we are dedicated to ensuring offenders are brought to justice and survivors are protected and supported, whether through our specially trained officers or specialist partners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI Chetwyn said the force was committed national strategy Operation Soteria – which aims to transform the way police forces respond to and investigate rape and sexual offences.

He added: “As part of this initiative we have started delivering a comprehensive programme of first response training on rape and sexual offences to all frontline officers and staff. This training is crucial in ensuring that victims receive the right support from their very first contact with the police, laying the groundwork for effective investigations to increase both our charge rate and our conviction rate at court.

“In addition, we are on target to implement the rape and serious sexual Offences investigative skills development programme. This in-depth training will further equip our officers to provide better support to victims throughout the investigative process, ultimately helping to bring perpetrators to justice.”

The top officer said rape investigations were often “complex”, involving coordination with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to bring cases to court and Derbyshire Constabulary had dedicated units of specialist officers who deal specifically with rape and serious sexual offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The court process can be daunting but we want to reassure victims that we have specialist officers available to provide advice and support throughout. While early reporting gives us the best chance to collect evidence we will investigate any offence, no matter how long ago it occurred.

"We encourage anyone who has been a victim of crime to come forward and report it as soon as possible so that officers can start gathering evidence immediately. Derbyshire Constabulary takes all reports of sexual assault seriously, regardless of who the victim is, or the circumstances involved.”

Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice also obtained new data from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) - which is a government-backed organisation that can offer compensation to victims of sexual abuse. In the last year, the CICA received 13,313 applications from alleged victims of sexual assault or abuse.

Of those, 1,763 received compensation - that’s just 13 per cent. CICA Specialist at SACA, Ellie Lamey said: “The number of sexual assault/abuse victims who have applied for CIC is staggeringly low compared to the number of offences being reported to police forces across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SACA’s investigation revealed the main reasons why victims are rejected by the CICA. They include: the incident was not a ‘crime of violence’, the application was made outside the relevant time limit, failure to co-operate with bringing the assailant to justice and failure to co-operate with the CICA. In the last year, the organisation paid out compensation totalling £18,463,509.85 to victims of sexual abuse.