One man hospitalised after ‘serious’ attack and another arrested following incident at Derbyshire bonfire
Derbyshire Police has issued a statement over the incident.
A force spokesperson said: “We were called to reports that a man had been assaulted at the Dove Holes Community Association at 4pm on 4 November.
“At the scene a man in his 40s was found to have suffered serious injuries to his face and head which required hospital treatment.
“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been released on police bail while investigations continue.”
Addressing some of the rumours on social media police said no knife was recovered and there were no reports of drug driving.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Derbsyhire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 24000658484.