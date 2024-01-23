One lucky lad got to go behind the scenes at a Doncaster police station - and not in handcuffs
Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team welcomed a visitor to the Mexborough station where he also caught up with dog handler PC 157 Davidson and Police Dog, Taffy.
Local firearms officers were also present, who showed the young man around their vehicle and equipment.
A spokesman said: “He was accompanied by his mum and had a great time learning about all the positive work we are doing in the area and he left smiling!
"The work that we do with the current youth is vital in helping the next generation understand that we are here to help and protect them, when required.”